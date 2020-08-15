Donate
The Ohana Project – A Cottage for Evander

Saturday, August 15, 2020

12/14/2020

Evander and the shelter team are so thankful these holidays for your generous help building his cottage! Please consider purchasing a shirt or hoodie before Christmas in support of our pup's comfort!

EVANDER

Large Adult Male

Labrador Retriever / Mixed, Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Born 12/14/13


Originally Posted on 8/15/2020

Contribute to Evander on GoFundMe
Get your Evander shirt on Bonfire
Today

New cat: MILO

New pics for SUKI

Yesterday

New pics for CHARLIE

New pics for CHATTER

Adopted cat: LUKE

New cat: MARGOT

New pics for MILO

2 days ago

Adopted cat: CAJUN

Adopted cat: SANTANA

Adopted cat: SYDNEY

3 days ago

Adopted cat: KEEBLER

Adopted dog: QUEEN

New cat: SYDNEY

4 days ago

New cat: COSMO

New cat: DISCO

Adopted dog: FLO

New cat: GOOSE

New pics for JADE

Adopted cat: PRINCE

New pics for SIMBA

New cat: TOOTS

6 days ago

New cat: CHAMPAGNE

New cat: CHARLIE

New cat: SIMBA

8 days ago

Adopted cat: AMOS

Adopted cat: HAZEL

Adopted dog: JAGO

Adopted cat: STORM

9 days ago

New vids for HONEY

Adopted cat: JAVI

New cat: SANGRIA

New cat: SANTANA

New cat: SPOT

New cat: SUKI

New cat: SYDNEY

New cat: SYDNEY

New cat: SYDNEY

New cat: SYDNEY

New pics for TITAN

COVID-19 Reminder

We ask you make an appointment before visiting us. Please fill out an application on the animal(s) you are interested in and we will contact you for an appointment time. Donated supplies can be dropped off outside at any time. For any questions, please email info@dognkittycity.org or text (214) 350-7387 to coordinate with shelter staff.

Donate

Donate Cash

Your tax-deductible donations support the many needs of the hundreds of animals that come into our care every year.

Sponsor a shelter dog or cat through our Guardian Angel Program, a wonderful, personal way to help animals who have a harder time finding a permanent home. You can also help by contributing to our GlobalGiving project.

Donate Goods

We are grateful for the usable goods and services you can donate to our shelter. Our cats and dogs have constant need of food, medication, toys, and furniture. Printing, advertising, carpentry, or paintwork are some examples of services that are very helpful. Please check out the items that are regular shelter needs or our wishlist on Amazon.

Donate as You Shop

Please designate us as your beneficiary in these charitable programs and you will help us without paying an extra cent while you do your regular shopping. If you shop at AmazonSmile supporting Humane Society of Dallas County, shop at iGive with Dog & Kitty City as your cause, or support us when you shop at Kroger and Tom Thumb, a portion will benefit our shelter.

Volunteer

Volunteer Opportunities

With minimal staff available, we greatly depend on volunteers at the shelter to provide quality care for our animals and to support our programs. We offer volunteering opportunities in pet socializing, adoptions, events and marketing, and community and media. If you are interested in working with us, please fill in a volunteer application.

Adoption Programs

PetSmart Dallas at Inwood and Forest hosts two regular adoption programs benefiting us, both in need of volunteers to socialize with the pets and introduce them to potential adopters. The Adopt-a-Pet Program allows us to show our adoptable dogs at PetSmart. The Luv-a-Pet Program hosts our adoptable cats in the PetSmart adoption center every day.

Foster Programs

We have two foster programs to supplement rescue efforts with our space restrictions. In the HSDC Foster Program, the animals belong to the shelter and volunteers offer their homes as a temporary spot for them. The Guest Foster Program involves the shelter in promoting adoption for animals that belong to the person housing them.

The Humane Society of Dallas County has operated the Dog & Kitty City no-kill shelter for the past 40 years.

Our purpose is to provide a safe and healthy environment for the abused and neglected animals of Dallas and to educate the Dallas community on responsible pet ownership.

We are a 501.c3 nonprofit organization and do not receive any tax support. We rely solely on private donations. Our service to the animals depends completely on the generosity of the community and on committed, dedicated volunteers. You will help us greatly if you make a donation to our shelter, become a Guardian Angel to our sanctuary pets, volunteer your time, or adopt a shelter pet!

No-Kill Philosophy

We subscribe to a true no-kill philosophy — any animal coming into our care has a home for life.

We only refuse intake on the basis of no room. We accept the responsibility of spay / neuter, testing, treatment, preventatives, and behavioral adjustment for shelter pets. We are a sanctuary for our pets who have a harder time finding homes.

Adoption Policy

To adopt a pet you must be 21 years of age or older and you need the knowledge and consent of all adults living in your household. You must be able and willing to spend the time and money necessary to provide training, medical treatment, and proper care for a pet. To allow us to do our best to place the right animal in the right home, you must complete an adoption application.

Intake Policy

Intake is by appointment only and requires the advance approval of the Shelter Director. Due to space limitations, intake is on a first come, first served basis. We always request a surrender fee to help defray basic animal care.

We have two foster programs that supplement rescue efforts with our space restrictions.

